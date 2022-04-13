Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

