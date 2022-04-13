Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 122.40 ($1.59). Hays shares last traded at GBX 119.90 ($1.56), with a volume of 3,601,628 shares traded.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

