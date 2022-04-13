HC Wainwright Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $298.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.59.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $220.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.