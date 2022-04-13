Head-To-Head Analysis: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) vs. First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $102.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 34.51% 12.55% 1.46% BOK Financial 32.34% 11.56% 1.29%

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.39 $138.26 million $1.45 9.94 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.25 $618.12 million $8.95 9.87

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats BOK Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

