Head to Head Review: Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Momentus alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Momentus and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentus currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Momentus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Momentus has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 861.34 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.75 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68%

Summary

Momentus beats Redwire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.