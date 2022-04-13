HempCoin Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $47.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,806,732 coins and its circulating supply is 265,671,582 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

