Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

