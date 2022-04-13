Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. The discoveries in the Stabroek Block helped the company to increase the gross recoverable resource estimate to more than 10 billion barrel of oil equivalent. It anticipates multibillions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. As Hess brings Liza phase 2 online, its cash flow situation is expected to make a major jump. Hess’ midstream assets, which enable it to earn stable fee-based revenues, are a huge positive. Moreover, in the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows, reduce unit cash costs and optimize its infrastructure. Given these tailwinds, Hess is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

