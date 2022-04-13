HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.21.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.69. 521,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

