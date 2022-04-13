Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Update

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 279,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTPA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTPA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,597. Highland Transcend Partners I has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

About Highland Transcend Partners I (Get Rating)

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

