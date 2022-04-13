Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HIPO. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hippo (HIPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.