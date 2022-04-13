HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $487.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMSVF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.29) to GBX 810 ($10.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

HMSVF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

