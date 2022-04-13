Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.19

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 1959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

