Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.48. 37,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

