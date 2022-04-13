Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

