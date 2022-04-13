H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, an increase of 596.3% from the March 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.