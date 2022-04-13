Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of HNP stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.