Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of HNP stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
