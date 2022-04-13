Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

