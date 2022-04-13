Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.