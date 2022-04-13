iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.89

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.89 and traded as high as C$75.00. iA Financial shares last traded at C$74.19, with a volume of 241,708 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$76.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

