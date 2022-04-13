Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBDRY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.15) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 88,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

