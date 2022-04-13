ICHI (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.65 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 58.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 93.6% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00011961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $20.65 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.61 or 0.07506129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,021.58 or 0.99371548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,621,389 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

