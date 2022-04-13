ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.71

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 60605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

