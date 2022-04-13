ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 866,670 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

