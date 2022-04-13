Idavoll Network Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

