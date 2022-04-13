Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

