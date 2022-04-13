Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.58.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
