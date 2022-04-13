Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

