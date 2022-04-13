IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 126,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 149,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$77.05 million and a P/E ratio of -132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

