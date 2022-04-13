IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 126,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 149,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The firm has a market cap of C$77.05 million and a P/E ratio of -132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.23.
About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)
