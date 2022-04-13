Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,953.20 ($25.45).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,676.50 ($21.85). The stock had a trading volume of 985,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company has a market capitalization of £15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,656.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,620.31. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.74).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

