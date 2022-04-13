Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Head to Head Analysis

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.00 N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $447.95 million 1.92 $171.49 million $4.53 5.20

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Imperial Petroleum and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 38.28% 28.15% 10.65%

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

