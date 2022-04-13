IMV (TSE:IMV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.10.

IMV stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.74. 14,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

