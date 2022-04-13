Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $127,236.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.56 or 0.07546002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.85 or 0.99929958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041494 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

