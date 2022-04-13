Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infinite Group stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,905. Infinite Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

