Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Stephen Desmond Wicks Buys 137,191 Shares

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 137,191 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($73,297.25).
INL opened at GBX 40.69 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.35. The stock has a market cap of £93.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. Inland Homes plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.94 ($0.83).
Inland Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
