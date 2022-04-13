Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) Insider Stephen Desmond Wicks Buys 137,191 Shares

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 137,191 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($73,297.25).

INL opened at GBX 40.69 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.35. The stock has a market cap of £93.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. Inland Homes plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.94 ($0.83).

Get Inland Homes alerts:

Inland Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.