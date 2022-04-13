InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, an increase of 579,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,973,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

