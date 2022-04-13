Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS IVFH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 131,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
