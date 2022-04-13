Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS IVFH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 131,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.