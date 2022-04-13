Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of INO.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.97. 75,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,726. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.57. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.64 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

