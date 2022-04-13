Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Buys 3,800 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 3,800 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $100,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,061,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,240,316.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 37,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 186,866 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

