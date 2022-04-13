Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells 149,416 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 149,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$853,165.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,382,202.74.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

