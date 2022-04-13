Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 52,098 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,961,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,651.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

Shares of FXLV stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 333,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,467. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in F45 Training by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,873,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.