Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Insmed by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

