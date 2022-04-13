Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.0111

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $351,084.09 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.61 or 0.07506129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,021.58 or 0.99371548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,534,598 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

