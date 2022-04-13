Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INBP remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.27. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 53.01% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

