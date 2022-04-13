InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG opened at $64.01 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

