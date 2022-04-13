Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.