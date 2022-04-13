Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 68,886 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.39.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
