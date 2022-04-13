International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 108,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

