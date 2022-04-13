International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Money Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 31.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 222,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

