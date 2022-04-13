Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.08. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 16,725 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.