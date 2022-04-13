Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 7.1% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.03. 42,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

