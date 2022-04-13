Inverse Finance (INV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $266.78 or 0.00647080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00255778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

